The IAF on Thursday evening struck crossing points in the area of the Lebanon-Syria border used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in attempts to smuggle weapons into Lebanese territory.

“These activities constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Earlier, Arab media outlets reported Israeli strikes in Syria.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported Israeli strikes on the Syrian city of Homs, which it said were carried out through Lebanese airspace. An attack was also reported in the Wadi Khalid area in northern Lebanon.

On Tuesday evening, the IAF struck weapons belonging to the old Syrian regime in the area of Sasa in southern Syria.

The strike targeted three Syrian army tanks which contained weapons, and took place about 20 km from the border with Israel.

The attack was intended to prevent the tanks from falling into the hands of the new Syrian regime or terrorist organizations operating in the area.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.