The IAF on Tuesday evening struck weapons belonging to the old Syrian regime in the area of Sasa in southern Syria.

The strike targeted three Syrian army tanks which contained weapons, and took place about 20 km from the border with Israel.

The attack was intended to prevent the tanks from falling into the hands of the new Syrian regime or terrorist organizations operating in the area.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.