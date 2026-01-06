The Prime Minister's Office commented this evening (Tuesday) on the recent talks with representatives of the Syrian government in Paris.

"After a period of several months, diplomatic dialogue between Israel and Syria resumed with American backing and support," the PMO stated.

"The dialogue took place as part of President Trump's vision for promoting peace in the Middle East, during which Israel emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of its citizens and preventing threats to its borders," the statement continued.

"Israel reiterated its commitment to promoting regional stability and security and to the need to promote economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

"It was agreed to continue the dialogue to promote common goals and maintain the security of the Druze minority in Syria," the PMO statement concluded.

Earlier, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported that an Israeli official expressed satisfaction with the talks and said that the Syrian side agreed to meet more frequently to reach agreements quickly and that both countries would undertake confidence-building measures. In addition, both countries expressed a desire "to reach a security agreement under Trump's vision for the Middle East."