The IDF's Alpinist Reservist Unit completed their annual series of unique training exercises designed to prepare the unit’s troops for operational activity in the extreme weather conditions of the Mount Hermon Summit in Syria.

As part of the training exercises, the unit’s troops practiced operating in complex, mountainous terrain, using the unit’s specialized equipment for activity in extreme weather and snow conditions.

In recent days, the unit’s troops joined the 810th Brigade for a defensive mission on the Mount Hermon Summit, in parallel with their defensive activity in the Golan Heights arena, in order to enable the safe opening of the Mount Hermon site to visitors.