Syria’s defense ministry announced early Friday morning a ceasefire in several Aleppo neighborhoods after days of deadly clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters.

"To prevent any slide towards a new military escalation within residential neighborhoods, the Ministry of Defense announces ... a ceasefire in the vicinity of the Sheikh Maqsoud, Alashrafieh, and Bani Zeid neighbourhoods of Aleppo, effective from 3:00 am," the ministry said in a statement quoted by the AFP news agency.

Syrian forces have been battling the Kurdish‑led SDF in Aleppo, where at least 21 people have been killed over several days of fighting. Both sides have blamed each other for sparking the clashes on Tuesday, which come as efforts stall on a deal to integrate the Kurds’ administration and military into the Syrian government.

The violence - the worst Aleppo has seen since Syria’s Islamist authorities took power - has also underscored regional tensions involving Turkey, a key ally of Damascus, and Israel, which condemned what it described as attacks against the Kurds.

The ceasefire was announced hours after US Special Envoy to Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack expressed grave concern over the clashes, calling on all parties to immediately de-escalate and prioritize the protection of civilians.

“The United States is closely following developments in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods of Aleppo with grave concern," Barrack said. “We urge all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and to place the protection of civilian lives and property above all other considerations."

Barrack pointed to what he described as significant progress made by Syria in recent months, including steps toward stability, reconciliation, and reconstruction following years of conflict. He also referred to recent discussions with Israeli representatives as a milestone toward broader regional peace, saying they underscored Syria’s commitment to ending decades of violence.