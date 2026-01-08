US Special Envoy to Syria Ambassador Tom Barrack on Thursday issued a statement expressing grave concern over developments in Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods, calling on all parties to immediately de-escalate and prioritize the protection of civilians.

“The United States is closely following developments in the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods of Aleppo with grave concern," Barrack said. “We urge all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and to place the protection of civilian lives and property above all other considerations."

The statement comes amid continued fighting between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in parts of Aleppo. The Syrian army on Thursday carried out additional strikes after issuing evacuation orders to residents of several neighborhoods and imposing a curfew in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh.

Barrack pointed to what he described as significant progress made by Syria in recent months, including steps toward stability, reconciliation, and reconstruction following years of conflict. He also referred to recent discussions with Israeli representatives as a milestone toward broader regional peace, saying they underscored Syria’s commitment to ending decades of violence.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by years of war, Barrack said that lasting change requires patience and mutual understanding. He stressed a vision of a Syria that ensures equal rights and full inclusion for all communities, including Sunni, Kurd, Druze, Christian, and Alawite populations.

The US envoy also referenced efforts to finalize an integration agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government, originally reached on March 10, 2025. He said the agreement, aimed at enhancing security coordination, shared governance, and national unity, remains achievable despite the current escalation.

“Together with our allies and responsible regional partners, we stand ready to facilitate efforts to de-escalate tensions," Barrack said, adding that the goal remains to enable Syria and its people to choose dialogue over division.

He issued an urgent appeal to the Syrian government, the SDF, local authorities in Kurdish-administered areas, and all armed actors to pause hostilities and commit to immediate de-escalation. “Let us prioritize the exchange of ideas and constructive proposals over the exchange of fire," he said.

Barrack further warned against what he described as disruptive external forces and their proxies seeking to undermine recent progress and the legacy of US-led Middle East peace initiatives. “Their aim is renewed instability; ours is lasting peace grounded in mutual respect and shared prosperity," he stated.

Concluding his remarks, Barrack said that Syria’s future must be shaped through peaceful means. “Syria’s new chapter is one of cooperation, not confrontation," he said. “We will reach it together."