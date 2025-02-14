Time is running out to reach an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program as the country continues accelerating its uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi warned on Friday, according to Reuters.

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities since 2019, following the decision by then-US President Donald Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the IAEA of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

"I think we are running out of time, but it doesn't mean that we can't do it fast," said Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "The IAEA is there and has all the information and elements, but when it comes to the policy it's up to the countries."

Grossi stated that Iran is in the process of increasing its monthly production of uranium enriched up to 60% by about sevenfold. He estimated that by the time the agency releases its next report in the coming weeks, Iran would have stockpiled roughly 250 kg of such material—an amount that, if further enriched, could be sufficient for six nuclear bombs, according to IAEA assessments.

"It's clearly a sign that should be taken very seriously. So this is why I believe that we shouldn't be wasting more time. I hope that we can refocus on Iran," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Trump, whose second term as President began last month, Trump has reaffirmed his “maximum pressure” approach against Iran, and this past week imposed financial sanctions on individuals and entities accused of facilitating the shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian crude oil to China.

At the same time, Trump has also said in recent days that he would rather reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week cautioned the government against engaging in talks with Washington, describing such a move as “reckless.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made clear that Iran is open to negotiations with the United States but not under Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy.

“The lifting of sanctions requires negotiations, but not within the framework of a ‘maximum pressure’ policy, because it would not be a negotiation but a form of surrender,” Araqchi stated in a message published on Telegram.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)