Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, declared this morning (Friday) that threats from the US will be met with Iranian threats.

"Negotiating with the United States is not wise, prudent, or respectful. We have learned this from the past. In the previous nuclear deal, we made concessions, but the US was not committed to it, and Trump canceled it altogether," Khamenei said.

He added, "If the US threatens us – we will threaten them back. If the Americans attack the Iranian people, we will retaliate without hesitation."

Last night, President Trump decided to impose sanctions on Iran, including on Sepher Energy, which according to the United States, serves as a shell company for financing Iranian military activities. The statement said that through the company, oil is shipped from Iran to China and the money received for the oil is used to finance Iranian military activity. Additionally, sanctions were imposed on ships used to transfer the oil.

An American State Department spokeswoman said that the United States will act to block the illegal funding channels of the Iranian army and the terrorist organizations it operates across the Middle East and the world.