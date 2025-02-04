US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will reimpose 'maximum pressure' on Iran, aimed at preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons and reducing its regional influence.



Trump’s declaration includes additional economic sanctions and increased diplomatic pressure on Tehran. The move follows reports of an acceleration of Iran's nuclear program and increased military activity in the Middle East.



"I hope to succeed and reach an agreement with Iran – I would be happy to talk to the leadership there, which is too close to possessing nuclear weapons, and that is an intolerable situation," Trump said.



He added, "If Iran tries to eliminate me in response, it will be annihilated."



Trump also signed orders to stop funding for UNRWA and for the US to leave the UN Human Rights Council.

Senior US administration officials noted that the new sanctions on Iran are aimed at key sectors of the Iranian economy, including the oil and finance industries. They stressed that the goal is to bring Iran to the negotiating table for a new nuclear agreement, which will include stricter restrictions on the development of nuclear weapons.