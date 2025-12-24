The United States and Iran clashed at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday over the conditions for restarting nuclear negotiations, Reuters reported.

Washington reaffirmed its readiness for direct talks, while Tehran rejected what it called “unfair” American demands.

The two countries previously held five rounds of nuclear discussions before the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, during which the US joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

The talks stalled over uranium enrichment - a key obstacle that Western powers want eliminated to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran insists it has the right to enrich uranium on its own soil.

“The United States remains available for formal talks with Iran, but only if Tehran is prepared for direct and meaningful dialogue,” said Trump administration Deputy Middle East Envoy Morgan Ortagus said during Tuesday’s discussion.

“We have been clear, however, about certain expectations for any arrangement. Foremost, there can be no enrichment inside of Iran, and that remains our principle.”

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani countered that Washington’s stance contradicted the notion of fair negotiation.

“We appreciate any fair and meaningful negotiation, but insisting on zero enrichment policy, it is contrary to our rights as a member of the NPT, and it means that they are not pursuing the fair negotiation,” Iravani told the meeting, citing Iran’s obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. “They want to dictate their predetermined intention on Iran. Iran will not bow down to any pressure and intimidation.”

In addition to tensions with the US, Iran is livid after the reactivation of the “snapback” sanctions mechanism which was part of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The sanctions, reimposed in September , followed failed negotiations between Iran and the E3 countries - Britain, France, and Germany - who triggered the “snapback” mechanism.

Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful.