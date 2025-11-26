International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday the UN watchdog seeks to fully reengage with Iran to restore access to its nuclear sites and verify enrichment activities.

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Grossi stressed the agency’s goal is to “restore continuity of knowledge” and reestablish full verification inside Iran.

His remarks come days after the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding Tehran inform the agency “without delay” about the status of its enriched uranium stock and facilities struck in June.

The resolution followed a scathing IAEA report which revealed that Tehran has yet to allow inspectors into the nuclear sites targeted by Israeli and American strikes in June, and has failed to account for uranium enriched to 60% - a level approaching weapons-grade.

Iran maintains its cooperation with the IAEA remains within the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but insists access to bombed facilities cannot resume until safety and legal concerns are resolved. Iranian lawmakers have warned Tehran may suspend or withdraw from the NPT in response to the censure.

The resolution, backed by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, has heightened tensions between Iran and Western powers over the Iranian nuclear program.

An agreement announced in September between Iran and the IAEA, intended to resume inspections and uranium accounting, has since been declared void by Tehran after Britain, France, and Germany triggered the return of UN sanctions previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The June war also derailed nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which had resumed in April. The two sides remained divided over Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Tehran insists is its “undeniable” right.