Iran unveiled a new ballistic missile on Sunday, claiming it has a range of 1,700 kilometers, AFP reported.

The missile, named Etemad—meaning "trust" in Persian—was showcased at a ceremony in Tehran attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, according to the report.

State television aired footage of the missile, describing it as "the most recent ballistic missile" produced by the Iranian defense ministry.

With its range, the newly revealed missile is capable of reaching Israel, which Iran targeted twice last year amid the broader regional impact of the Gaza conflict.

"The development of defense capabilities and space technologies... aims to ensure that no country dares to attack Iranian territory," Pezeshkian stated in a televised speech, as quoted by AFP.

The unveiling came just one day after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy revealed a new underground missile facility along the country’s southern coast.

The facility, whose exact location was not disclosed, houses missile systems stored "hundreds of meters underground" and capable of being deployed swiftly, claimed Iranian media.

Iran’s recent military-related unveilings coincide with large-scale military exercises by the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which are set to run until mid-March. These drills are focused on safeguarding critical nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, and Khondab.

The latest military exercises align with the recent inauguration of US President Donald Trump and heightened scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program due to increased uranium enrichment activities.

During Trump's first term, the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. In response, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 agreement.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .

Trump has pledged to reinstate his previous policy of using economic pressure as leverage to compel Iran to negotiate a new agreement addressing its nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and regional influence.

Trump last week stressed , in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“The only thing I've said about Iran—and I want them to have a great country. They have great potential. The people are amazing. The only thing I've said about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon,” he stated.

Asked by Hannity if he trusts Iran to abide by a deal, the President replied, “There are ways that you can make it absolutely certain, if you make a deal, a certain type of a deal. And you have to verify times 10. Yeah. But they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”