Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy on Saturday revealed a new underground missile facility along the country’s southern coast, AFP reported, citing footage aired by state television.

The unveiling comes just two weeks after the force showcased an underground naval base .

"Hundreds of cruise missiles capable of countering enemy destroyers' electronic warfare are stationed in these underground cities," the Iranian report stated.

The facility, whose exact location was not disclosed, houses missile systems stored "hundreds of meters underground" and capable of being deployed swiftly.

"These systems and missiles can be armed and fired from hundreds of kilometers away and can hit targets far out at sea," the report added.

Guards chief General Hossein Salami, accompanied by Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, who leads the naval arm, toured the newly revealed site.

The report also introduced a newly developed cruise missile, the Ghadr-380, which Tangsiri said boasts "anti-jamming capabilities" and a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers.

He emphasized the missile’s strategic power, stating it could "create hell for enemy vessels."

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

Its recent unveilings coincide with large-scale military exercises by the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which are set to run until mid-March. These drills are focused on safeguarding critical nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Fordow, and Khondab.

The latest military exercises align with the recent inauguration of US President Donald Trump and heightened scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program due to increased uranium enrichment activities.

During Trump's first term, the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. In response, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 agreement.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .

Trump has pledged to reinstate his previous policy of using economic pressure as leverage to compel Iran to negotiate a new agreement addressing its nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and regional influence.

Trump last week stressed , in an interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“The only thing I've said about Iran—and I want them to have a great country. They have great potential. The people are amazing. The only thing I've said about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon,” he stated.

Asked by Hannity if he trusts Iran to abide by a deal, the President replied, “There are ways that you can make it absolutely certain, if you make a deal, a certain type of a deal. And you have to verify times 10. Yeah. But they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”