Satellite imagery reviewed by the Associated Press indicates that Iran likely conducted an undeclared missile test at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan province earlier this month. The development comes as Tehran faces renewed pressure over its weapons program following the 12-day war with Israel in June.

While Iranian officials have not confirmed the launch, scorch marks seen on the site’s circular pad are consistent with previous missile activity, according to analysts cited by the AP. Images from Sept. 18 showed a contrail in the sky, fueling speculation about a missile launch, though Iranian media did not report on the incident.

Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told the AP that the pattern of scorching suggested the launch of a solid-fuel missile, which produces distinctive burn marks.

Adding to speculation, Iranian parliament member Mohsen Zanganeh appeared on state television claiming that the Islamic Republic had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, though he offered no evidence. Intercontinental ballistic missiles generally exceed ranges of 5,500 kilometers, significantly farther than the 2,000-kilometer limit publicly stated by Iran’s leadership.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, an analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the AP that Israel’s military success during the June conflict has likely motivated Tehran to accelerate missile development. “Consider this part of Tehran’s efforts to build back better, and as quickly as possible,” he said.

Despite the claims, questions remain over the purpose and success of the Sept. 18 launch. Analysts noted that Iran has used the same launch pad in the past for its Zuljanah solid-fueled rockets, which can carry satellites into orbit but have also raised international concern due to their potential military applications.

For now, without official acknowledgment from Tehran or evidence of a new satellite in orbit, the precise nature of the launch remains uncertain.