An anti-Zionist professor declared that it is a "duty" to make Jewish people "feel uncomfortable" during an anti-Israel demonstration at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) last Wednesday.

Peter Slezak, who is Jewish himself, stated during the demonstration, “I agree with Randa when she says Jews, in particular, should feel uncomfortable and it’s our duty to make them uncomfortable."

"And that includes the fellow over there," he said while pointing at a Jewish student who was holding an Israeli flag.

Slezak does not work at UTS, which announced an investigation into the hateful comments made at the rally, the Australian Jewish News reported.

New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies (JBD) Michele Goldman stated, “That anyone thinks saying this out loud is acceptable demonstrates just how big the problem is on our university campuses."

“Calls for one group of Australians to target another undermine social cohesion and attack the Australian values we all hold dear. Jewish students and staff have a right to study and work without being harassed and targeted," she said.

Slezak, a longtime opponent of Zionism, doubled down on his anti-Israel activism even following the October 7 massacre. In September 2024, he shared a post claiming that “The lesson of October 7 is that you cannot normalise and live peacefully in the context of a profound, ongoing injustice.”