Devorah Leshem, the grandmother of Romi Gonen who was released after 471 days in Hamas captivity, shared the exciting moment when she got to hug her granddaughter.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, she recounted: "It was the best thing the hug that I got from Romi. I didn't cry at all, I only cried on the inside. Today I'm talking and smiling. When Romi and I hugged, she didn't cry either. She told me: 'Grandma, I'm so happy to see you. Hug me, sit next to me, don't move.' Romi is such a smart girl. I trust her that she knew how to manage there, and she continues to manage here."

Romi's family was notified that her medical situation is good and stable. "471 days in captivity have their effects," said Devorah. "What's important is that the head works, the body can be dealt with. I hope everyone will return healthy. The first thing Romi told me was: 'Grandma, make sure the others return, I returned.' These were 471 unnecessary days, but Romi is here and in good hands. We have to return all 90 hostages who are left behind."