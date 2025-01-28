Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem announced on Monday that the group would not tolerate any justification for delaying the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, Reuters reported.

"What comes after the period given for Israel's withdrawal? Israel has to withdraw because the 60 days are over. We do not accept any justification to extend for one moment or one day," Qassem said in a televised address.

His comments come a day after the White House announced that the arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.

“The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023,” added an official White House statement.

While the original 60-day ceasefire expired on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated two days earlier that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon would be delayed, citing the fact that the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by Lebanon.

The White House sided with Israel , saying later on Friday that a “short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed” in Lebanon.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel, while also supporting President Aoun and the new Lebanese government,” National Security Council Spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes added that all parties shared the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors.

“To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed,” said Hughes, who added, “We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension.”

Qaseem claimed in his address on Monday that Washington had initially proposed to Lebanese officials an extension until February 28, which was rejected.

"Nobody in Lebanon can accept the extension (of Israeli troop withdrawal) for one moment. Israel must get out," Qassem reiterated.

He added, "Any repercussions of the withdrawal's delay will be the responsibility of the UN, the US, France, and the Israeli entity."

Qassem also affirmed Hezbollah's right to respond to the "occupation" in a manner it deems appropriate.