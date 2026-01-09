The IDF on Friday struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in several areas in Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted weapons storage facilities and a weapons production site that were used for the rehabilitation and military buildup of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Additionally, several launch sites and rocket launchers, along with military structures, were struck. These sites were used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.

"The targets that were struck, and Hezbollah's reestablishment activity in these sites, constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and pose a threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stressed following the strikes.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel."