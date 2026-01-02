Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in an interview with LBCI on Thursday that all weapons in Lebanon must ultimately fall under the authority of the state, addressing the ongoing debate over Hezbollah’s arsenal.

“The weapons should be at the disposal of all Lebanese, under a decision by the Lebanese government,” he said. “Contrary to rumors, no one intends to throw them into the sea or hand them over to Israel.”

Salam rejected warnings of renewed internal strife, saying, “Lebanon has been through wars, including civil wars, and I do not believe anyone wants a return to internal fighting or any form of civil conflict.”

As part of the US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization was required to disarm, beginning in areas south of the river that border Israel.

Lebanese authorities, led by President Joseph Aoun and Salam, charged the Lebanese Armed Forces - with US support - on August 5 to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by year’s end.

Hezbollah, however, has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization. Its leader, Naim Qassem, has repeatedly vowed that Hezbollah would keep its arms.

On the subject of Israel, Salam said in Thursday’s interview that the Lebanese government has worked to prevent escalation and to secure a full Israeli withdrawal.

“We will not spare any effort to stop Israeli attacks, and we do not engage in regional axis politics,” he said.