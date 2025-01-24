The 60-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is set to expire on Sunday, but due to Hezbollah's repeated violations of the agreement, Israel is unlikely to withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Senior figures in the IDF has expressed dissatisfaction from the IDF's operations in southern Lebanon, which aimed to distance the Hezbollah terror group from Israel's border and round up weapons in the area; Hezbollah has used the ceasefire to rearm and reorganize.

On Thursday night, the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet discussed the expected withdrawal.

According to Walla!, sources in the IDF's Northern Command noted that the Lebanese army is not effectively distancing Hezbollah from the border, and under the current conditions, Hezbollah will simply return to its previous abilities after the IDF's withdrawal from the area, endangering Israeli citizens and undermining Israel's achievements. Reservists serving on the northern border told Walla! that a withdrawal would be a serious mistake, and that Hezbollah still has large stores of weapons in southern Lebanon, including in civilians' homes, in bunkers, and military posts - despite the IDF's operations and in violation of Resolution 1701.

Sources who spoke with Walla! noted that the political echelon has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar are holding talks with the US and European countries, clarifying Israel's position to them. The sources added that there is concern over the US' response, and therefore the decisions are being made in close coordination with the US and Israel's other allies.

On Friday afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office clarified: "The ceasefire framework in Lebanon determined that the gradual withdrawal of the IDF from Lebanon should be implemented within 60 days. This article is based on the understanding that the withdrawal process could possibly continue beyond the 60 days."

"The withdrawal process of the IDF is conditioned on the Lebanese army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani.

"Since the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by the Lebanese state, the gradual withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the US.

"The State of Israel will not endanger its communities and its citizens and will insist on the complete implementation of the war objective in Lebanon – the return of the Israeli residents safely to their homes on the north."