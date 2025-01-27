Haim Haiman, father of Inbar Hyman, who was murdered in Hamas captivity and whose body has been held in Gaza since October 7th, shared his intense feelings regarding the release of the hostages in the current deal.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Haiman expressed frustration that his daughter was not included in the negotiations for her release and did not receive appropriate mention in the media.

"It has been very difficult for me over the weekend," he admits. "I wanted to celebrate with the entire nation, but since October 7th, I cannot be happy; I am constantly feeling the sorrow. This sorrow is compounded by a sense of frustration and anger that Inbar was not included in the humanitarian stage, despite being a woman. I was at the Hostages' Square, but I felt something was blocked. I came to celebrate with everyone, but I felt that my sadness and anger were overwhelming. The fact that Inbar was not released and that she was not even mentioned in the list is tearing my heart apart. There are two more hostages who have been left behind and nobody is talking about them. They have become invisible. I don’t think it is too late to include Inbar in the deal."

Haiman addressed the Israeli public and requested, "If it is possible to talk about Inbar, please speak about her. We know that there are fallen soldiers in this deal. I hope that Inbar will be one of them."

The Prime Minister's Office commented on the claims raised by Haim Haiman and said to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "Inbar Haiman, may her memory be blessed, was defined as a kidnapped-fallen and it has been determined that she is dead. The humanitarian list consists of those who were not defined as fallen-kidnapped and from Israel's official perspective 33 are still alive. There are no fallen soldiers in the humanitarian deal whose death has been determined. This has been conveyed to the Haiman family and all considerations were made clear."