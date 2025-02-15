Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday evening responded to the elimination of Ahmad Hamoud, a key terrorist in Hezbollah's aerial unit, who was responsible for launching UAVs at Israel.

"As I warned - if there are UAVs, there will not be Hezbollah. We will not allow a situation of UAV launches towards the State of Israel," Katz said.

He also stressed that the launch of a UAV constitutes a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, and crosses red lines.

"We will continue our policy of forceful enforcement when faced with any violation of the ceasefire, and we will ensure the safety of the residents of the Galilee. We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7," he promised.

Earlier on Saturday night, the IDF confirmed that the IAF conducted a precise and intelligence-based strike on a central terrorist in Hezbollah’s aerial unit in the area of southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed: "The terrorist was targeted after repeatedly violating the understandings between Israel and Lebanon over the past few weeks, including his role in leading the launch of UAVs toward Israeli territory."

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to establish itself, which is contrary to the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon."