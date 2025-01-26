Hundreds of Lebanese residents attempted to enter Shiite villages close to the border with Israel in southern Lebanon over the past few days.

The majority seemingly didn't intend to settle in ruined houses or areas devoid of infrastructure, suggesting the movement aimed to provoke Israeli soldiers still operating in the area.

In various locations, including the village of Maroun al-Ras, Lebanese citizens were seen carrying signs, pictures of Hassan Nasrallah, and Hezbollah flags, approaching close to IDF positions – sometimes within a few meters, at the end of the 60-day ceasefire. IDF forces were supposed to withdraw from the area today.

The IDF responded with warning shots using machine guns and tanks toward residents who approached. Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces were present but were unable to disperse the crowd.

The IDF also warned Lebanese residents this morning against returning to areas close to the border.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported two deaths and 31 injuries from IDF fire during the incident.