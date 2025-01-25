IDF lookout Agam Berger is expected to be released next Saturday, alongside civilian Arbel Yehud and one other civilian.

According to NBC News, the third individual will be Keith Siegel, a US citizen who NBC claimed earlier would be released on Day 14 of the deal. An Israeli source has stressed that no official list has been released.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have said that Arbel Yehud is alive, and Israel demanded that she be released in the second group of hostages, which arrived in Israel on January 25. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that Hamas' failure to release her in the initial stage constitutes a violation of the agreement, which states that civilian women must be released before female soldiers and male civilians.

Hamas, for its part, claimed that there were "logistical difficulties" in bringing Arbel to Israel, and that it needed more time. Islamic Jihad has claimed that they are holding Arbel and view her as a soldier in Israel's "space program" - a claim which is baseless.

The Prime Minister's Office announced that until her release is arranged, the Netzarim Corridor will not open and Gazans will not be permitted to travel to northern Gaza. Israel is also working with the US to pressure Qatar to speed up Arbel's release.

It is not clear when Hamas will release Shiri Bibas, a civilian woman, and her two children Ariel (5) and Kfir (2). IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari expressed concern for their welfare, saying that Israel is "extremely concerned" regarding their fate. Under the agreement, living hostages are slated to be released before dead bodies.