The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that Israel will not allow Gazans to return to northern Gaza, in response to Hamas' clear violation of the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

"In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow passage by Gazans to northern Gaza - until the matter of civilian Arbel Yehud's release is arranged," the statement said, adding that Arbel "was supposed to have been released today."

Following this announcement the IDF's Arabic spokesman forbade Gazans from nearing the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern Gaza from southern Gaza.

In alignment with this, senior Israeli officials have said that they expect Yehud to be released in the coming days, even before Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath). According to them, if this happens, Gazans will be permitted to return to northern Gaza even before Shabbat.

Arbel's family expressed hope, saying, "Our heart is filling with happiness at the return of Karina, Daniella, Liri, and Naama. We are waiting and expecting the moment when we will be able to embrace our Arbel, soon."

A Hamas official told Al Jazeera, "Arbel Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday." An Israeli source responded to his statement, saying, "We expect Arbel Yehud to be released as quickly as possible." Israel estimates that the matter of her return will not lead to the agreement falling through.

An Islamic Jihad official told Al Jazeera that Arbel Yehud is held captive by their terror group and will be released as if she were an IDF soldier. The official claimed that Arbel Yehud is a soldier in the IDF's space program and will be released "as per the conditions of the deal, as they were agreed upon."

Arbel, a civilian, was kidnapped from her home alongside her partner, Ariel Cunio, after her brother Dolev was murdered in the October 7 massacre. Israel has declared Hamas' failure to release her as a violation of the deal, but approved the release of four soldiers.