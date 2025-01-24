Avraham Massias, a student at the Yesodot Hatorah yeshiva in Tel Aviv, died suddenly while on his way home for Shabbat (Sabbath).

Massias was 22 years old, and according to eyewitnesses, collapsed at about 5:00 p.m. at the bus stop near the yeshiva.

A yeshiva student who was at the scene began attempts to resuscitate him, and Magen David Adom (MDA) continued the efforts until he arrived at Ichilov Hospital, where his death was declared.

Acquaintances said that on Thursday morning, Massias called his father complaining of pains in his chest, but refused to go to the doctor. Those close to him describe him as a serious learner and of excellent character.

He was laid to rest on Thursday night.