A hasidic young man from New York returned a bag filled with diamonds, jewelry, and cash to a businessman he had never met before, PIX11 reported.

Last week, the young hasid was returning home from his yeshiva in Israel to spend Passover with his family, when an taxi driver transporting him from Newark accidentally gave him the wrong bag, assuming that it belonged to the yeshiva student or one of his friends.

"The yellow cab comes back, opens the window, says, ‘Someone left this,’ hands it over to me, and drives away," the yeshiva student, 20, recalled to PIX11. But before the student could tell the driver that the bag was not his, the taxi had sped off.

Opening the bag in the hopes of discovering who it belonged to, the student was shocked: "First, I saw a laptop. Then I started opening other areas and seeing jewelry. I was shocked. It looked like expensive stuff."

Among the bag's contents were Rolex watches, loose diamonds, jewelry, and a custom-made diamond-encrusted pendant, likely totaling more than $100,000 in value.

The young man then asked his mother for advice, and she suggested that he turn to Shmira, a Brooklyn, New York, public safety group. Shmira sent volunteers to collect the bag, and began searching for its owners. Eventually, Shmira found a phone number, which led them to the owner, who works in NYC's diamond district.

Levi Leifer, Director of the Shmira, said that the group invited the man to their Borough Park office after confirming ownership.

He described, "While he’s talking, we see fear, assuming the bag is empty. But when he opened it, he couldn’t believe it. You had to see his eyes. He was very, very excited—looked very happy."

The owner offered a reward for the students' honesty, but was declined. Both parties requested to remain anonymous.