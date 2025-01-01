An 18-year-old yeshiva student was severely injured Wednesday morning when a pallet of cinder blocks fell off a crane onto him.

The incident occurred during renovations at the yeshiva. The student was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition, unconscious and suffering a head injury.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the injury. According to a police statement, the teen was walking on Wallenstein Street in Jerusalem when he was moved towards the area, likely as a result of construction tiles falling from a nearby site.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Lior Levi and Eden Marzayev said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the victim lying near a construction site, unconscious and suffering a severe head injury. They told us that he was injured by a heavy object which fell on him from the construction site. We immediately provided him with lifesaving medical treatment, including bandaging and stopping the bleeding, and evacuated him in a mobile ICU to the hospital in serious condition."

United Hatzalah volunteers Moishy Winner, Yochanan Shifman, and Avi Gottlieb, recounted: "According to the workers at the scene, during the construction work at the yeshiva, a heavy pallet of cinder blocks fell on him from a crane, and due to this, he was severely injured. After the initial aid that we provided him at the scene, he was evacuated to the hospital suffering bruises and serious injuries to his head and upper body."