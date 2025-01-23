Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to the defense of billionaire and US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk on Thursday after the latter was accused of making a Nazi salute.

"Elon Musk is being falsely smeared," Netanyahu declared in a post on X.

He added: "Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state.

"I thank him for this."

The X, Tesla, and Space-X CEO came under fire earlier in the week when during an address after President Donald Trump's inauguration he made a gesture which some interpreted to be a Nazi salute.

The gesture involved Musk pounding his chest and shooting his right arm in an angular motion toward the sky. He then turned his back to the audience and repeated the gesture towards the back of the stage.

Many, mostly among Musk's political rivals, likened the gesture to the Nazi salute. Others just described it as “odd looking”.

Musk commented on the controversy: "The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi."