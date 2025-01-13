Yisrael Lonberg (19), a soldier from the Netzach Yehuda Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, is fighting for his life after he was seriously wounded in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip.

His leg was amputated and since then he has undergone seven surgeries, because of a resistance to bacteria that he contracted and which caused an acute infection.

His father, Erez, told Ynet about the treatment his son is undergoing at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer: "The danger is that the bacteria will not stop at the foot and will spread to the rest of the body. Every two days, he undergoes another operation, to drain the infection and irrigate his leg to kill the bacteria."

According to his father, "The bacteria is stubborn. The doctors are trying to reduce the inflammation indices, but the bacteria does not die. It's crazy. He is suffering from excruciating pain. He is constantly on painkillers and anesthetics. His leg has been left open for two weeks to try to get rid of the infection."

His family asks the public to pray for his recovery. His full name is Yisrael ben Inbal Esther.

Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, 5,606 men and women have been wounded, 825 of them seriously.