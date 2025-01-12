Family members of Matityahu Perel harshly criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during a condolence visit following the death of their son in Gaza.

The criticism came amid recent evictions in Tzur Harel and anticipated demolitions in West Bank during the upcoming week.

Perl's brother Nathanel said, "At a time like this, Tzur Harel is being evacuated, entire battalions of the military dismantling farms. Do we have nothing better to do? As if terrorists are made of nothing. 400 soldiers dismantled the farm and later we claim a shortage of soldiers."

"It's almost not happening," Smotrich responded. A family member replied, "Come on, I traveled last week and saw it."

Perel died on Wednesday from an explosive device that struck a tank he was in with Sergeant Kassa, 22, and Sergeant Fischer, 20. Both were also killed in the incident.

During the Nahal Brigade operation in Beit Hanoun, a tank from the 401st Brigade hit several powerful IEDs hidden underground. Three more soldiers were injured, one seriously.

Perel studied at the Elon Moreh Yeshiva high school and continued to a Hesder Yeshiva. He enlisted in the armored corps and was due to be discharged soon. He got injured during the war, recovered, and returned to fight.

He left behind his parents, Abraham and Leah, and 12 siblings. "Always smiling, quiet, and humble, Matityahu was loved by all. The tank he fought in was hit in Beit Hanoun. About six months ago, his classmate, Staff sergeant Yedidya Azugi, a soldier in the paratroopers also fell in battle in Gaza," said the Elon Moreh Yeshiva.