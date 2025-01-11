A young man aged about 20 was stabbed Saturday night at Pat Junction in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams provided the victim with medical aid at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital, fully conscious and suffering light injuries. An additional victim with light injuries was also evacuated from the scene.

"MDA paramedics and EMTs are providing medical aid and evacuating to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center a young man of about 20, in moderate condition and suffering a stab wound."

MDA paramedic Naama Leibovitz and her husband, MDA EMT Shlomi Leibovitz, recounted, "We were a few dozen meters from the incident, and the MDA hotline reported the incident to us and called us in. We saw the victim fully conscious and suffering from a stab wound to his body. We immediately placed him in a mobile ICU, while providing medical treatment. Throughout the entire treatment, he spoke and told us about what had happened. We evacuated him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition."

Initially, it was reported as a suspected terror attack, but later, a security source in the police said that it was a dispute between drivers on the road.