A 20-year-old man from an atypical background opened up about his childhood story and shared why it’s putting his future marriage in jeopardy.

Nachi Lefkowitz from Jerusalem was the main caregiver for his five siblings, from the shocking age of 13. Both his parents are unwell mentally and physically, and while his friends were in school and playing ball, teenage Nachi spent years dealing with bathtime, dinners, tantrums, and working to pay the bills.

“I’ve been forced to develop tough skin, and few things faze me,” Nachi revealed. “But this terrifies me: I have no way to pay for any of my wedding expenses. I have no savings - everything was eaten by my siblings' needs.”

With his wedding at risk, Nachi was forced to reach out for help to allow him to get married. With the endorsement of public figures, including Rabbi Moshe Bransdorfer, Rabbi Meir Sirota, and Rabbi Nachman Cohen, Nachi set up this fundraising page.

Without help, Nachi has little hope of ever building his own home. Donations are needed to pay for basic wedding expenses and to furnish an apartment for the new couple to go home to after the wedding. To take part in Nachi’s wedding, visit the crowdfunding page to donate.

