The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning responded to reports of progress on a ceasefire deal which would see a 6-8 week break in fighting in exchange for information on the hostages held in Gaza.

"The report in the Arab media about a pause of a number of weeks in the war in exchange for a list of hostages' names is absolutely false and an additional part of the psychological warfare that Hamas is trying to use on the hostages' families and the citizens of Israel," a statement read.

"The State of Israel will continue to work relentlessly, around the clock, to bring all of our hostages back home."

Last week,Ynet reported that Israel is considering responding to Hamas' offer for a week-long ceasefire in exchange for a list of hostages in light of Mossad Chief David Barnea's visit to Qatar, reported.

According to Ynet, Israel is considering responding to Hamas' offer with a counter-offer - accepting Hamas' offer in exchange for the release of several hostages as proof of Hamas' intentions to release the hostages.

Wednesday's report went further, claiming that the agreement could include a 6-8 weeks’ ceasefire, during which humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip will be significantly expanded and regulated.

Humanitarian aid would also be expanded, including a "comprehensive rehabilitation" of the healthcare system in Gaza. Israel would later receive a detailed list of the living hostages held by Hamas, as well as accurate information regarding the location of the bodies held by terrorist organizations.