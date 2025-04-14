Hamas official: 'Egypt proposed we disarm - we won't accept this'

A senior official of the Hamas terrorist organization told the Qatari television station Al Jazeera that the proposal that Egypt made for a ceasefire and hostage deal included the disarming of Hamas.

"Egypt informed us that there will be no agreement to end the war without negotiations on disarming the organization," he noted.

He added, "We reiterated that the only way to any agreement is [for Israel] to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and end the war, not the issue of weapons."

According to him, the proposal that Egypt submitted includes the release of half of the hostages in the first week of the agreement and the handover of the living and dead hostages by the end of the 45-day truce.

Kan News reported that Hamas is signaling that it has agreed to increase the number of hostages to be released - but insists on ending the war on its terms. Hamas's response to the Egyptian proposal has not yet been officially submitted.

A source involved in the issue claimed that Israel is ready for 'certain' compromises, but not at the cost of preventing the destruction of Hamas. Experts have expressed less optimism in recent days about the possibility of reaching an agreement in the near future. However, they emphasized that Israel must strive for an agreement because the hostages' time is running out.