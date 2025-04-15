Hamas: 'We'll respond to Israeli proposal as soon as possible'

The Hamas terrorist has issued an official statement saying that it plans on responding to Israel's proposed hostage and ceasefire deal "as soon as possible."

"The organization's leadership is examining the proposal it received from the mediating countries - and will submit its response as soon as possible after the necessary consultations," Hamas stated.

The statement added that the terrorist organization reiterates its position that "any future agreement will include a permanent ceasefire, IDF withdrawal, achieving a genuine prisoner exchange deal, and lifting the blockade on Gaza."

Earlier today (Monday), the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, which is close to the Hamas terrorist organization, published the alleged details of the Israeli offer presented to Hamas today in Cairo.

The offer, which includes a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of nine living hostages and six dead hostages, is conditional on the disarmament of the Gaza Strip.

On the second day, Hamas will release five living hostages in exchange for 66 prisoners serving life sentences and another 611 terrorists from Gaza. The hostages will be released without any show of force or ceremonies like the ones Hamas staged during the hostage releases of the January ceasefire deal.

According to the report, the offer requires means for distributing aid that both sides will agree on, which would allow the aid to reach civilians only and not be hoarded by Hamas as has been much of the aid that entered Gaza over the last 18 months.

After the release of the five hostages, the humanitarian aid will be brought in, as well as the tools and equipment needed to provide shelter to Gazans, and the IDF will begin redeploying in the Rafah area and northern Gaza.

Hamas continues to insist that it will not disarm and that the war be ended on its terms.