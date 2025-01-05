Israel is considering responding to Hamas' offer for a week-long ceasefire in exchange for a list of hostages in light of Mossad Chief David Barnea's expected visit to Qatar tomorrow, Ynet reported.

According to the publication in Ynet, Israel is considering responding to Hamas' offer with a counter-offer - accepting Hamas' offer in exchange for the release of several hostages as proof of Hamas' intentions to release the hostages.

In order to reach at least 24 men who will be released in the first stage of the more permanent ceasefire deal, Israel is trying to pressure Hamas to also release wounded men under the age of 50 under the humanitarian category.

Hamas claims that this demand was not part of the "summaries" presented to it and that is why they are demanding the release of terrorists with lengthy prison sentences for serious terrorist attacks or a large number of terrorists in exchange for the release of young male hostages.

Earlier today (Sunday), a source familiar with the details told the Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper that "today is a decisive day for the fate of the negotiations between Hamas and Israel. The mediators managed to bridge the gaps between the two sides through compromise solutions, and are awaiting the Israeli government's response tonight."

Last night, Israeli sources familiar with the talks for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group have said said that the only thing preventing a deal at this moment is Hamas' agreement.

All of the details have been agreed upon, though Hamas is still refusing to hand Israel a list of hostage to be freed, claiming that it needs "a week's break" in order to locate the hostages.

A report by Amit Segal said that there are agreements on the Philadelphi Corridor, the Netzarim Corridor, and the number of terrorists to be released. Therefore, if Hamas agrees to a deal, there is likely to be a great conflict within the coalition.

Hamas is trying to pressure Israel as well, with actions such as publishing signs of life from hostages, as it did Saturday with a video clip showing Liri Albag: According to the report, Hamas' decision to release the video clip of Albag, a female soldier slated to be released in the first stage of the deal, may be aimed at applying pressure to one of Israel's more sensitive points, or to pressure the Israeli delegation to compromise and agree to release more deadly terrorists.

"The video clip published today tore our hearts to pieces," her family said. "It's not the same daughter and sister we know. She is not in a good place, it's clear her mental situation is difficult."

Last week, Kan News reported that Hamas terrorist organization proposed a week-long ceasefire that will not include the release of hostages, and that on its fourth day it will provide a list of hostages that it is able to release. This week-long pause in fighting would ostensibly be to give Hamas time to gather information about the remaining hostages.