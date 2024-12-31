The Hamas terrorist organization is proposing a week-long ceasefire that will not include the release of hostages, and that on its fourth day it will provide a list of hostages that it is able to release, as Israel demands, Kan News reported.

So far, Israel has demanded a list of hostages who were defined as humanitarian cases, and Hamas has not provided it, claiming that it does not have the information. The week-long pause in fighting would ostensibly be to give Hamas time to gather information about the remaining hostages.

According to foreign sources, Hamas is not making the ceasefire conditional on the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip and the return of displaced Gaza residents to their homes.

According to them, Israel will decide at the end of the seventh day of the ceasefire whether it accepts the list of hostages that Hamas will provide. If it does not accept the list, the IDF will resume combat operations in Gaza.

Palestinian Arab sources claim that Hamas knows where most of the hostages are, but wants to buy time. The difficulties that stand in the way of implementing the deal now revolve around the number of hostages to be released and whether or not to define the hostages as humanitarian cases.