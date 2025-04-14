The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel, which is close to the Hamas terrorist organization, published the alleged details of the Israeli offer presented to Hamas today in Cairo. According to the offer, Hamas must release hostage Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, on the first day, as a "special gesture" for the United States.

The offer, which includes a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of nine living hostages and six dead hostages, is conditional on the disarmament of the Gaza Strip.

On the second day, Hamas will release five living hostages in exchange for 66 prisoners serving life sentences and another 611 terrorists from Gaza. The hostages will be released without any show of force or ceremonies like the ones Hamas staged during the hostage releases of the January ceasefire deal.

According to the report, the offer requires means for distributing aid that both sides will agree on, which would allow the aid to reach civilians only and not be hoarded by Hamas as has been much of the aid that entered Gaza over the last 18 months.

After the release of the five hostages, the humanitarian aid will be brought in, as well as the tools and equipment needed to provide shelter to Gazans, and the IDF will begin redeploying in the Rafah area and northern Gaza.

On the third day, negotiations will begin regarding the "day after," the disarmament of Gaza, and the declaration of a more permanent or long-term ceasefire. On the seventh day, Hamas will release four more hostages in exchange for terrorists serving life sentences and another 500 Palestinian Arabs who were arrested after the October 7 massacre. After this day, the IDF will redeploy east of the Philadelphi Corridor.

The report claims that on the tenth day, Hamas will transfer detailed information on all remaining living hostages, in exchange for corresponding information on terrorists jailed in Israel. On the twentieth day, Hamas will transfer the bodies 16 dead hostages, in exchange for 160 bodies of Palestinian Arabs, which will be exchanged simultaneously.

The ceasefire negotiations must be concluded within the 45-day timeframe. After a more permanent ceasefire is agreed upon, all remaining hostages will be released, both living and dead. If a temporary ceasefire is agreed upon, it can be extended under conditions and for a period of time on which both sides agree.

Earlier, a Hamas official stated that the terrorist organization will not agree to disarm in any deal and that it continues to demand the complete end of the war on its terms.