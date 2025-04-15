A delegation led by Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya held talks with Egyptian officials in Egypt as part of efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The terror organization stated that its leadership is examining the offer it received from the mediators with a sense of supreme national responsibility, and it would deliver its response very soon after consulting on the matter.

Sami Abu Zuhri, a member of Hamas's diplomatic department overseas, told Al Jazeera that according to the new proposal, Israel is not fully committed to ending the war and it only wants to get hostages.

Abu Zuhri also said that for the first time, the Israeli proposal mentions Hamas disarmament as part of the negotiations for the second phase, and stressed that this would be a red line that will not be negotiated.

According to Abu Zuhri, Hamas is prepared to release all hostages in one shot in return for the end of the war and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

He claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is driven by political motives. He noted that Hamas would not surrender and will not wave a white flag, but will use every bargaining chip to pressure Israel.