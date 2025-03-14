A young Israeli man was attacked in a restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, by two females who hurled antisemitic slurs at him and then spat on him.

The man, Tamir Ohayon, shared to Instagram a video in which the two young women are seen pointing their middle fingers at him.

One of the young women can be heard saying, “Zionists are not welcome in Ireland. F**k you and f**k Israel.” She then spits on Ohayon as she walks away.

Warning: The video below contains foul language:



“During my business trip to Dublin, me and my co-worker were assaulted by an organized group of girls for simply being Israelis. Previous to me filming the video, one of the girls approached me with camera to my face saying my name and basically all the intel she had about my stay in Dublin (the hotels I moved, the reason I came). It had been going like that for more than a couple minutes, with no one intervening. I had to film them so I could use that as evidence to the local police. Sadly, the police only came to the hotel two hours after the incident and didn’t seem to care at all about the matter,” wrote Ohayon.

“This was an act of pure terrorism, and everyone was silent. I couldn’t sleep the whole night and locked myself in my hotel room until I moved to another hotel the following day. I will never step foot in Ireland again,” he added.

