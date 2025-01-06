To those who know her, Dikla Cohen is a superhero. She raised a family of nine children while working full time, and was fully supportive of her husbands decision to dedicate himself to the community, including supporting families who lost relatives and arranged aid for soldiers in need.

In the past few months, the family have been hit by drastic blows and Dikla is close to breaking. Her husband passed away suddely, and she dealing with nine newly orphaned children, in addition to complex financial issues that she has no way to settle without her husband.

The family is facing immediate eviction from their home, and they have nowhere to go after that. Dikla is barely managing to pay for day-to-day living expenses and the family is currently living in extreme poverty.

“I had no idea that things could get this bad. I don’t have dinner to give my kids, and I can’t pay for heating in my home. My 2 year old is freezing at night and there’s nothing I can do about it. I still can’t believe Avihu is gone."

An emergency fund has been established to give the family financial security and something to live off. An enormous amount is needed within the next few weeks, and the family appreciates every donation. To save the Cohen’s from homelessness after their father’s death, visit the Cohen Family Fund to donat

