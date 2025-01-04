Yagil Yaakov, who was kidnapped at the age of 13 with his brother from Nir Oz and returned after 52 days in the first hostage deal, commented on the sign of life from hostage Liri Elbag.

He wrote about how the kidnappers dictated what he had to say at gunpoint.

"The video of Liri Elbag gave me a flashback of myself more than a year ago," he wrote in an Instagram story. "Standing in front of an AK-47 aimed at me, scared and begging to return home. A terrorist stands and tells me what to say, and I am alone, hoping my mother will see this and know I just want to come home."

"Liri has been in captivity in Gaza for over a year now, a girl just like my brother, only she enlisted in the army," he added and concluded: "Liri needs to come home. The Elbag family, who better understands what you're going through now than myself? We are all with you. Just a little longer, Liri, and my father and all the hostages will be home."

Three months after Yagil was released, it was revealed that Yagil's father, Yair, was killed in the Hamas invasion, and his body is still held in Gaza.