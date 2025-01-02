Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday visited the Syrian border

During the visit, he met with the UNDOF command in the Golan Heights and discussed the effective collaboration between the IDF and their forces.

"UNDOF forces were attacked by extremist armed groups in the buffer zone in violation of the Disengagement Agreement. Israel is closely monitoring the situation in Syria, and will not jeopardize its own security. We will not allow another October 7th on any front," Sa'ar stated.

The minister was also briefed during the visit by the commanders of the IDF's 210th Division and 474th Brigade and other officers.

Katz visited the Qunaitra Crossing where he spoke with the soldiers of the Paratroopers Brigade 202nd Battalion about their operations in this and other areas.