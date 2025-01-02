An individual was moderately injured and two others were lightly hurt on Thursday when a Bobcat bulldozer rammed into them in Tel Aviv.

The driver struck the three during a fight and the police clarified that in contrast to reports on social media, there is no suspicion of a terror incident.

MDA EMT Yisrael Meir Yehudai who arrived at the scene and was struck by the bulldozer's shovel, recounted: "I was called to the scene of a violent incident in Tel Aviv. When I got out of my car, a Bobcat at the scene hit two people and I was also hit in the stomach.

"I began administering initial medical care and when additional forces arrived a short time later, I was examined by the intensive care team and taken to the hospital."

Senior EMTs from the MDA Motorcycle Unit Eran Karmel and Lee Ross recounted: "We got to the scene quickly and saw a Bobcat standing with a 62-year-old man in its shovel, fully conscious with penetrating wounds.

"Two other men suffering from injuries from the Bobcat's shovel were walking a few meters away and a MDA volunteer who arrived to assist the victims was also hit in the abdomen by the bobcat. We administered initial medical treatment to the victims at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital with one in moderate condition and the other two in light condition."