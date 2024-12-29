Northern District Fire and Rescue Services received a call on Saturday about a fire that broke out in a residential building on Tzahal Street in Tzfat.

Five firefighting crews from the Galil-Golan Fire Station commanded by Battalion Chief Gadi Azulai rushed to the scene. The crews searched for trapped individuals, aired out the smoke, and extinguished the flames which were suspected to have been caused by a lit menorah that fell over.

On Hanukkah Israel Fire and Rescue Services ask to make sure to place the candles on a sturdy and non-flammable surface. Keep the menorah away from flammable materials such as curtains and other fabrics.

Do not leave a lit menorah unattended. Do not use improvised menorahs made of flammable materials.