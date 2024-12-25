Ahead of Hanukkah, as 100 hostages remain in captivity and amidst an ongoing war on multiple fronts, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization and the Atid Le'Otef Movement are calling on the public to recite a special prayer following the lighting of the Hanukkah candles.

The public is invited to recite the prayer following the lighting of the Hanukkah candles, a time known to be dedicated to light, hope, and unity.

The prayer drafted by Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, reads: "Our Father in Heaven, Amidst the light of the Hanukkah candles that will illuminate Jewish homes and reveal the miracle of your presence in our world, and recall the strength and heroic spirit of the Chashmonaim, and the salvation of the victory of those days.

"We come and plead before you that you will similarly bring light to all those who remain trapped in darkness: To all the captives imprisoned in tunnels of darkness and are desperately seeking salvation and return to their homes.

"To all their families and those who wish for their safety and welfare, while dark shadows continue to fill their worlds. To all those who have been forced out of their homes, while their hearts and homes remain dark. To all the bereaved families whose lives have been permanently darkened. And all those who have been injured in body and spirit.

"Hashem, Please Fill Your World With Light! And fulfill for us that which is written: "A new light will shine upon Zion, and we will ALL quickly merit its light."

The Prayer Tzohar

Rabbi David Stav, Chairman and Founder of Tzohar explained, “Hanukkah is a holiday of light, hope, and faith in our ability to overcome darkness, even when it seems so out of reach. At this time we are all united in prayer for the return of all the hostages, for strengthening their families, and for the healing of so many hearts that have been affected by this tragic war. This prayer is a collective call for all of us to add more light, with the hope that it will bring salvation, comfort, and a safe return home for all those living in darkness. Most importantly, we show that despite these challenges we are all united for the victory of our soldiers and the safe return to their homes and families alongside all the hostages."

Ehud Cohen, CEO of the "Atid Le'Otef" Movement, said: "Hanukkah is a holiday in which we commemorate the victory of the Hasmoneans in their revolt against the Greeks, a holiday closely associated with miracles. This year, the spirit of the holiday will not be as joyful as in years past, so we must confront this as an opportunity to remember and remind everyone of the 100 hostages in captivity, and how we are praying for a miracle and salvation for their release. The residents of the Gaza Envelope call on all of Israel during this holiday to add this special prayer to the traditional prayer. Full rehabilitation of the Gaza border region will never be possible without the return of the hostages."