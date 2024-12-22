For more than six months, the Jewish community in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, has been trying to locate a community member, soldier David Strober, who was an outstanding student at the local Jewish school 'Or Avner - Chabad' in the city.

"David was a role model," said city rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Shaul Horowitz. "As a child, he stood out for his talent, diligence, and dedication to his studies. When the war broke out in Ukraine, he enlisted to the front lines, out of a deep sense of mission." As a brave and determined soldier, he trained in several countries in Europe and always aspired to excellence, even under the most difficult conditions.

On April 23, eight months ago, he spoke with his father for the last time, describing the dire situation on the front lines: "We are being bombed very heavily."

Since then, contact was lost, and the family, along with community leaders, began extensive efforts to locate him. "We contacted senior officials who could have assisted us, but we received no clear answers for months," Rabbi Horowitz reported.

This week, the bitter news arrived: a DNA test confirmed that David was killed in a minefield on occupied land, where he lay for a long time.

His funeral was held on Friday afternoon, with the community accompanying him in an emotional ceremony and Kaddish was said in his memory. There were many tearful eyes at the funeral. Family members spoke in his memory.

"David was a brilliant student, a brave soldier, and a symbol of resilience and determination," concluded Rabbi Horowitz, "he will always be with us. May his memory be blessed."