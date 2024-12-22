A young man and woman, both around 25 years old, were killed on Saturday night in an accident between two private vehicles on Route 772.

Another woman, in her thirties, was seriously injured. A man in his twenties was lightly injured.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics who responded to the incident said, "We saw three injured people trapped inside one of the vehicles and rescued them with the help of firefighters. While doing so, we provided medical treatment to the injured, but unfortunately, two of the injured had very severe injuries, and we had to pronounce them dead at the scene."

"Another injured woman was unconscious and suffered from severe multiple traumas. We evacuated her to the hospital with severe but stable injuries. Additionally, we evacuated another injured person with minor injuries from the scene in an MDA ambulance. "

According to the National Road Safety Authority, 425 people have been killed in road accidents in Israel since the beginning of 2024. This is a record in the number of annual fatalities since 2005 and a 20% increase from 2023.