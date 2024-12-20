With the realization that we cant really improve Israel’s PR, comes the realization that social media has the ability to mass influence minds in a way like never before. And against that backdrop, many assume that Mark Zuckerberg, a liberal Jew, runs Meta’s platforms. But the reality is that in 2018 Meta – which owns Facebook and Instagram - handed over content decisions to an Oversight Board—an unelected body that Meta can't fire – and which maintains global power over what users can and can’t say.

This body, which “provides an Independent Check on Meta’s Content Moderation,” is a 21 member Meta Supreme Court, which it was shocking to discover includes members of the Muslim Brotherhood, while a large majority of the board is funded by George Soros and fundamentally opposed to the West.

There can be no other words, in my view, to describe Meta’s Oversight Board other than antisemitic.

The Board decided, for exsamnple, that calling for "Palestine from the river to the sea” is not antisemitic and those who claim it is, are either inaccurate or rooted in Islamophobia.

After all, to the UN and ICC, Zionists are criminals. Meta has extensively written why it is okay to praise a martyr (Shaheed), and has an investigation ongoing into the role social media plays in encouraging “violent riots targeting migrant and Muslim communities.” While Facebook’s community standards warn it will not tolerate “content that threatens people,” they themselves define what is a threat.

This is why much of the Zionist community has been censored or shadow banned.

Meta claimed the Oversight Board was “neutral” and “independent”— their Supreme Court for content moderation. But this board sets content moderation based on their own bias and worldviews which are being imposed on billions worldwide. Meta’s Oversight Board is as neutral towards Jews as the United Nations or International Criminal Court.

Meta’s Oversight Board includes Muslim Brotherhood-linked Tawakkol Karman who openly calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and recently tweeted “The road to Jerusalem passes through Damascus and Aleppo.” She posted on her X page that she applauds the ICC arrest warrants to “…terrorist war criminals Netanyahu and Gallant..this should be the beginning of the trial of all those involved in the genocide massacres, from Israeli politicians and military personnel, who must not escape prosecution and punishment.” She has referred to the Gaza war as “ethnic cleansing” and a “war of extermination” and regularly posts the debunked quotes from Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

One of the foremost leaders of Meta’s Supreme Court, Khaled Mansour, recently presented and taught at an event which featured hundreds of Arab activists discussing how Palestinian Arabs can get treated better on Meta. Mansour has praised Hezbollah saying they have fought Israel “heroically” and writes of Palestinian Arab terrorism (“armed resistance,” as he calls it) as mere “details and tactics” that one should “not get bogged down in.” Note: On foreign soil, a Meta leader is advising hostile interests on content decisions at an American publicly traded company, teaching interests hostile to the West how to behave on social media.

Another member of Meta’s Oversight Board, Nighat Dad ,is a regular lecturer and teacher to activists at Palestine Digital activism forums. Dad’s Digital Rights Foundation, which was recently lauded in Wired Magazine as “helping women battle cyber harassment” and is largely funded by George Soros’’ Open Society Foundations. Dad praises pro Hamas NYC rallies and in an X post last Oct. 16, a mere three days after Israeli forces began their ground invasion of Gaza, Dad referred to the enclave as “the world’s open-air prison.” She is openly against Israel and teaches young children.

Another Oversight Board member is Alan Rusbridger, former editor-in-chief of The Guardian who said that that the “horrors of 7 October most certainly did not happen in a vacuum” and ironically noted “There’s no question that "Palestine" is “winning” the asymmetric war on TikTok, X and Instagram.” He argued that “Israel’s actions in Jenin were every bit as repellent as Osama Bin Laden’s attack on New York on September 11.”

It goes on and on.

Endy Bayuni, an Oversight Board member and senior editor at the Jakarta Post published a column that argued Indonesia “should be seen championing an independent Palestinian state and full membership of the United Nations.”

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, another board member, served as the CEO of Save the Children during a period in which the organization was caught collaborating with kindergartens that held graduation ceremonies that included “mock killing and kidnapping of Israelis by children dressed as combatants.”

Julie Owono - the director of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations-Africa – is another Oversight Board member who says that Wikipedia is a trusted source on Israel – the same Wikipedia which maligns Zionism in every item connected with Israel and banned the ADL as a source.

Even Nick Klegg, number two worldwide at Meta, has long been Anti-Israel demanding Israel be de-militarized for the last ten years.

Miranda Sissons, Meta’s global head of Human resources was deported from Israel and arrested in a raid by Israeli security forces on the International Solidarity Movement’s offices after its activists met with a terrorist who carried out a suicide bombing.

This biased, Soros’ funded body controls what our youngsters read and what we think, believe and can say. Tawakkol Karman and Nighat Dad are open terror supporters, enemies of the West - so why are they arbiters of the worlds conversations? Meta and Instagram are being filtered, shaped, and censored by un-American, Soros’ funded activists and ideologues that even Zuckerberg and Meta’s board can't fire. They are setting social web speech standards.

In 2024, Likud MK May Golan, Israel’s Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, Israel’s former Ambassador to the US & UN Gilad Erdan, Israel’s current Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Israel’s former spokesman Eylon Levy, Yair Netanyahu and well known Arab Israeli Yosef Haddad were all censored on Instagram.

Reports claim that Israel will budget over NIS 500 Million to improve its image, but that won't matter much as traditional media is anti-Zionist and so too is Meta. Jordana Cutler, Israel’s Meta Policy chief, is not an advocate and exists, it seems, primarily to ensure Israel does not realize that Meta isn’t run by Zuckerberg and Americans, that it's run by a foreign Soros’ funded Oversight Board.

In America, change maybe on the way. Brendan Carr, Trump’s pick to chair the FCC, has vowed to break up the “censorship cartel” of social media platforms. He lamented “an unprecedented surge in censorship” and said this is “one of my top priorities.” In Israel and anywhere Zionists are concerned,there needs to be a public reckoning for Meta whose behavior is simply Anti-American and Anti-Semitic by design.

Ronn Torossian is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.